‎Makinde Applauds NAF’s Drive for Excellence As Finance School Opens in Ibadan

‎The commissioning of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) School of Finance and Accounts in Ajia, Ibadan, on 21 May 2025, marked a significant milestone in military financial training and national capacity development.



‎Speaking through his representative, Colonel James Ajibola (retired), the Special Guest of Honour, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, lauded the NAF for its foresight in establishing the institution within the state.



‎Governor Makinde described the project as more than just a new facility. “This moment is not just about inaugurating a structure,” he stated, “it’s about reinforcing professionalism, accountability, and excellence in finance administration within our armed forces.” He commended the NAF leadership for investing in financial education and professional development.



‎The event was attended by top NAF officials, including the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, represented by the Chief of Accounts and Budget, Air Vice Marshal CU Nwagwu. In his remarks, the CAS expressed gratitude to Governor Makinde for allocating land for the institution and acknowledged the transformation Oyo State has witnessed under his administration.



‎As the NAF continues to expand its operational and administrative capacities, the establishment of the School of Finance and Accounts in Ibadan stands as a clear symbol of its dedication to accountability, competence, and national development.



