Make use of social media contents with great sense of patriotism – FG

The Federal Government has enjoined Broadcast media to constructively make use of the social media contents with great sense of patriotism for peace and unity in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, represented by Mrs. Priscilla Ihuoma, Director Public Communication and National Orientation made the call at The 5th NBC Annual Lecture at The Congress Hall,Transcorp Hilton Hotel, on August 27th, 2019.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed noted that in recent times, our information space has been flooded with content that test the unity and peace of the country. “These contents circulate within the social media like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram and many other social media platforms. Some of these contents which are mostly unverifiable find their ways into the main stream media, in form of fake news”, he pointed out.

He enjoined Journalists/broadcasters to encourage the populace to partner with the government in finding solutions to the myriad of challenges facing the country, from corruption, infrastructural deficit to criminality. “Accordingly, the broadcast industry owns it as a duty to Nigerians to use its platform to encourage productivity, patriotism, national unity and cohesion”, he added.

The Director General of the Commission, Mallam Is’haq Modibbo Kawu, while welcoming guest to the event, stated that the populace are all aware that the Nigerian State confronts several challenges today, yet like millions of our compatriots, they are also aware that the Nigerian State, is also making concerted efforts to address these challenges. “It is not doom and gloom in our country”, he pointed out.

He urged broadcasters to extract maximum mileage from the lecture as well as the accompanying interrogations, in order to deepen our sense of responsibility to our country, as well as enrich the content of our broadcasts.

“The NBC’s endeavour with the Annual Lecture Series, flows directly from an overview of the work that you do on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. We monitor, collate and analyze your broadcasts; we sift through the dominant tendencies and then lean on our knowledge of the interface between socio-Political developments and broadcasting content, to determine the themes of our Annual Lecture series”.

The theme for this year’s lecture is ‘Contemporary Challenges of the Nigerian State: Need for constructive Broadcasting’ by Prof. Adam Ahmed, Director, Directorate of Linkages and Collaboration, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

The Lecture was held o commemorate the Commission’s 27th Anniversary.