Make public interests your topmost priority, Gwandu Emir urges politicians

By Muhammad Lawal

Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu-Bashar, Emir of Gwandu, on Saturday advised politicians to make public interests their topmost priority towards changing the society for the better.



The Emir made the call while receiving in audience the gubernatorial candidate of Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Kebbi State, Gen. Aminu Bande at Abdullahi Fodio Palace in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Iliyasu-Bashar, who is the Chairman, Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, urged politicians to ensure that their manifestos favoured the people.



He encouraged them to always liaise with locals to get to the root of their plights, observing that doing so was critical to wooing their confidence in subsequent elections.



While wishing the PDP flag-bearer well in his ambition, the emir urged all politicians to play politics according to the rules for the good of the state in particular and the national at large.



Earlier, Bande said he was in the palace to seek royal blessing and advice that would guide his political mandate.



The gubernatorial candidate assured the emir that if elected governor, he would make security, education, agriculture and healthcare delivery as his cardinal objectives. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

