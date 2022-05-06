Make me your president, Ogbonnaya Onu begs APC, Nigerians





…as Patriots rate him best for the job

By Haruna Salami

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation has called on the All Progressive Congress, APC and all Nigerians to elect him their president in the forthcoming primary election of the party and the subsequent general elections in 2023 for him to use his wealth of experience for the advancement of the nation.



He made this call Friday at his Presidential declaration tagged “Call for service” at NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja.



This came a day after “The Patriots for Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu” prevailed in him join the 2023 presidential race “for the advancement of Nigeria”.



Leader of The Patriots, Prof. Hakeem Fawehinmi, also urged the two major political parties, the APC and the PDP to zone their presidential seats to South East for the2023 elections.



Prof. Fawehinmi said there are key attributes a presidential candidate is expected to possess to make him suitably qualified to occupy this coveted office.



“Nigeria at this precarious time needs a detribalize leader that will foster unity, put the interest of all Nigerians above sectional interest, fight endemic corruption frontally, tackle widespread insecurity pervading the land headlong and prosper the lives of its citizenry through economic emancipation and job creation.



He said amongst the contenders that have openly declared their intentions to contest, these requisite attributes stand Ogbonnaya Onu out “as the most formidable with sterling performance over the years”.



At his Presidential declaration, Onu told Nigerians, “we have the key to unlock the prosperity of our dear nation, and this key is a knowledge economy driven by science, technology and innovation.



The former governor of Abia state no nation has ever become truly great, whether in ancient or modern times, without the efficient and effective deployment of science, technology and innovation to nation building.



“I am convinced that I have the knowledge, the experience, the credibility, the education having been trained in one of the best universities in the world, the vision, the integrity, maturity and a man who can be trusted.



“I most respectfully ask my political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to elect me as its Presidential Candidate, and the people of Nigeria to elect me as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for me to be the chief servant of the nation”.

