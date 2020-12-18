Make heaven your priority, Cleric urges Christians

The Pastor of Pace Setters Christian Assembly, Port Harcourt, Bishop Joseph Ebhohimen, has called on Christians to always make heaven their priority so as not to miss the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Ebhohimen made the call on Friday during the funeral service of the Founder of Hand of Grace Ministries, Ibadan, late Bishop Mike Afolabi.

Ebhohimen said that Christians should always live holy life so as not to miss rapture.

He advised all and sundry to rededicate their lives to Christ and surrender totally to Him.

Ebhohimen, who took his text from John 14:1-3, said that Jesus Christ had promised the faithful not to be troubled because He had gone to heaven to prepare a place for them.

“The bible promises that a crown of life is waiting for anyone who lived and died in the Lord Jesus.

“Bishop Afolabi is no longer here but up there, because he lived for Christ alone. What you are seeing here is just the empty body; the spirit had already left,” he said.

Also, Bishop Taiwo Adelakun, the General Overseer of Victory International Church, Ibadan, prayed that God’s grace be multiplied on every member of the deceased’s family and ministry so that the legacy he left behind would be sustained.

“We pray that each time we hear about the family of our late bishop and his ministry, it will be good news,” he said.

Wife of the deceased, Mrs Elizabeth Afolabi, described the late cleric as a true husband, father and great companion who ensured the joy of his family, the church and all who came across him.

“He stood so strongly by me when I was faced with the unexpected; he never allowed me to go through it alone, but we went through it together.

“As regards kingdom’s work, you rendered selfless service till death, even when you became infirmed, you still strove to be in all our services. Heaven has received you home. Good night, my loving friend,” she said.

In his tribute, the General Overseer of Living Spring Chapel International, Ibadan, Pastor Femi Emmanuel, said that the late bishop lived a beautiful and impactful life.

Emmanuel acknowledged that the late bishop didn’t just know the Lord, but also served Him passionately.

“Bishop, you did not die; you only changed address; some day, we shall see to part no more,” he remarked.

He prayed that God should uphold the family and the ministry he left behind.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 65-year-old Afolabi, was the founder of Hands of Grace Ministries, Ibadan.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, three children: Emmanuel Afolabi, Mrs Damilola Adenle and Mrs Eunice Adeniranye and two grand children. (NAN)