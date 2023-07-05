Make family planning a legislative affair, AAFP tells FG

By Ikenna Osuoha

Association for the Advancement of Family Planning (AAFP) has urged

Federal Government to make Family Planning (FP) budget (FP) a legislative affair.

Dr Ejike Oji, the Chairman, Technical Management Committee of AAFP, made the call in an interview

with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Oji said that making family planning budget to pass through the annual legislation and appropriation

would give it constitutional backing.

He added that “about one per cent of the annual budget for health should be set aside for family planning.

“There have been inconsistencies in the budget for family planning in the past, we need to make the funding

a legislative affair for it to be sustained.”

The expert described family planning as critical in reversing maternal mortality and achieving demographic dividend.

He urged government at all levels to as a matter of necessity, prioritise family planning in their policies for a guaranteed

health and wealth.

NAN reports that a country like the United States of America has legislation that is aimed at expanding access to

Family Planning.

This bill provides, subject to specified conditions, funding through FY2032 for federally funded family planning

services and clinics.(NAN)

