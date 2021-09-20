Make Ajaokuta Steel revival, Buhari’s legacy project, Dr Adebayo tells Minister

‘’For the revival and sustainable Ajaokuta Steel Plant, Science and Technology is a sure driver of the Industrialization process’’ This was the view of Dr. Lanre Adebayo, Director-General of the Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa, IGLSA and Co-Chairman of the National Planning Committee for the upcoming National Conference on Ajaokuta Steel Project.

Speaking at the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation in Abuja Monday morning, Dr. Adebayo who led the members of the Planning Committee on a courtesy call to the Minister said that the success of the Steel Industry, particularly the revival and sustainability of the Ajaokuta Steel Plant will need the Ministry in the drive for Industrialization.

Dr. Adebayo said the Ajaokuta Steel revival should be a legacy project of the Buhari administration, and Science, Technology and Innovation should be a strong driver of the Project. With Ajaokuta Steel Company fully operational, he said Nigeria has no reason to import but will earn foreign investment through export.

Responding, Dr. Onu said Nigeria now has adequate manpower, natural resources and technology to drive the industrialization agenda. Trained personnel with experiences from across many segments and more Countries of the world are readily available today to help more the Steel Plant where it comes to full operations he added. The Steel Complex when in full operations will promote Nigeria’s global competitiveness through meeting international standards in exports.

The courtesy visit to the Minister was at the instance of the National Planning Committee for the upcoming National Conference on Ajaokuta Project led by Dr. Lanre Adebayo, the Director-General of the Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa, IGLSA and the Co-Chairman of the Committee. Other members include Mohammed Bougei Attah, Project Director, NGO Network, who doubles as the Secretary of the Committee, Mr. Danlami Nmodu, mni, publisher of Newsdiary Online and Hajia Medina Dauda Nadabo of VOA Africa Office in Abuja.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...