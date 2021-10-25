Make Ajaokuta revival Buhari’s legacy project – CSOs



The Director General of Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa, Dr. Lanre Adebayo, has advised the federal government to make the revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company a Legacy Project of the President Muhammadu Buhari before leaving office in 2023.

Dr. Adebayo made this appeal during the visit of the National Planning Committee for the November 25 National Conference on Ajaokuta Steel Project and President Muhammadu Buhari Industrialization Agenda to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. It is part of consultations towards the event.



The group which was received in audience by Mr. Andrew David Adejoh, Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs on behalf of the SGF was led by the Chairman, Engr. Mohammed Lawal, Co-Chairman, Dr. Lanre Adebayo, Danlami Nmodu, mni, editor-in-chief, Newsdiaryonline and the secretary of the Committee, Mohammed Bougei Attah.



The purpose of the visit, the team leader explained was to update the SGF on the preparedness so far following the initial notification to the Office. He said the visit was important and strategic because the SGF serves as the Chairman of the Ajaokuta Presidential Project Implementation Committee, APPIT and the public needs to be updated on the progress made concerning the revival of the steel industry.



Supporting the above purpose, Dr. Adebayo reemphasize the importance of civil society in the progress because of agitation from the populace. Further he said, Nigerians are more eager now than ever before because they saw the readiness and commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari in the revival efforts.



With about 85% completed under President Shehu Shagari in about ten years, it will be a thing of joy for Nigerians to see the revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company as President Muhammadu Buhari’s Legacy Project. This effort, the group believes is the most glaring commitment to the revival of the steel plant after about 30 years of inactivity.



Reacting, the Permanent Secretary, appreciated the team for considering it worthy to support the government at this critical stage of the administration. He lamented that no normal Nigeria can see the neglect in the industry without shedding tears. Further, he noted that indeed if the government of President Muhammadu Buhari can actualize this feat, it will definitely be a Legacy Project of the administration.



In conclusion he enjoyed the group to support the government of the day by spreading the good news, and advised that they work closely with the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to achieve results.

