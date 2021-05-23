Sen. Ahmed Makarfi has urged personnel of Nigerian Army to be dedicated to the cause the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers died fighting for.

This is contained in a condolence message Makarfi, a one time governor of Kaduna State, issued on Saturday in Kaduna.

“News of the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and his entourage in an air crash in Kaduna, yesterday came to me as a shock.

“But as people of faith, we don’t question the will of God; we submit to it.

“A thoroughbred officer and gentleman, General Attahiru had taken off with a lot of promise as the head of the Nigerian Army, to reposition it to more effectively confront the nation’s current challenges. But God knows best.

“The greatest honour his colleagues can do him and the others is to be more dedicated to the cause that they died fighting, to ensure that they did not make the supreme sacrifice in vain.“I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of all the deceased, President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Air Staff, the entire members of the armed forces of the country and indeed all Nigerians over these very unfortunate losses.

“It is my earnest prayer that God in His infinite mercy will grant eternal rest to their souls and also grant their families and all of us the fortitude to bear the losses,” Makarfi said. (NAN)

