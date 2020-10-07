Makarfi congratulates new Emir of Zazzau

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has congratulated Ambassasor Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, on his appointment as the new Emir of Zazzau.

In a statement he personally signed, Makarfi urged the new emir to bring his wealth of experience to bear at this challenging time.

Makarfi said, “I heartily congratulate Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli on his appointment as the new Emir of Zazzau. I believe that the new Emir will deploy his wealth of experience to provide a purposeful leadership to both the Zazzau Emirate and the State Council of Chiefs at this challenging time.

“I am confident that the new Emir will be a roof large enough to accommodate all shades in the Zazzau Emirate and beyond.

“I earnestly pray to Allah (SWT) to grant the Emir the energy, good health, perseverance and wisdom to discharge this onerous responsibility. I also pray for Allah’s continued guidance and protection for the Emir,” the former governor said.