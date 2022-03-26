Makarfi condemns loss of over 50 lives, calls for overhaul of security architecture, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

Senator Ahmed Makarfi has called for overhaul of the security architecture and a change of strategy to put an end to incessant attacks in parts of Kaduna State.

Makarfi who made the call in a statement on Friday condemned the attack and subsequent loss of over 50 lives and properties in Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

The Senator who condemned the dastardly act, therefore urged the authorities to overhaul the security architecture of the state and a change of strategy to forestall future occurrences.

He said”It is rather unfortunate that just a few days apart, we are having to, once again mourn loss of innocent lives and destruction of properties in Kaduna State.

“The attacks and subsequent loss of about 50 lives as reported and properties in Giwa Local Government, coming so shortly on the heels of the ones in the southern parts of the state earlier in the week are a stark reminder of the perilous times we seem to be in. They are as abhorrent as they are condemnable.

“No group or individual should be allowed the latitude to reduce human life to this or any other level of insignificance.

“We must all come together to fight this menace that threatens to overrun us all if we fold our arms and merely wish it will just go away. It requires the concerted efforts of all of us, joining hands with relevant authorities to forge a united front against this existential threat.

“Also governments at all levels, and all relevant agencies must restrategise and up the ante of the fight against these criminalities and the perpetrators, by among others, fundamentally overhauling and Improving the intelligence gathering of the security agencies as well as the capacity of the personnel to analyse and deploy it more appropriately.”

Makarfi commiserated with the victims of the attack and their families, as well as the government of Kaduna State.

He prayed against a repeat of such horrible occurrence.

“I once again convey my deepest condolences and sympathy to families of the deceased and victims of the violence as well as to the government and people of Kaduna State over these unfortunate and unacceptable situation.

“It is my earnest prayer that we don’t witness this again in the state and every part of the country.

