Major Takeaways From Gov Ododo’s Tour of Ongoing Projects in Kogi Central

Few days ago, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo concluded a 5-day inspection tour of ongoing road projects and community engagement across the five local government areas of Kogi Central Senatorial District comprising Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi, Okene, and Ogori-Magogo local government area as part of his administration’s ongoing commitment to enhance equitable development across the state.

The tour, which formed part of the “Take Governance Closer to the People” initiative, saw the governor physically inspect key projects and engage directly with residents, community leaders, and contractors.

Project inspections, monitoring and evaluation are integral parts of governance. Inspections are crucial for ensuring project success by verifying work quality, identifying potential milestones and grey areas, where there may be, early, and addressing them before they constitute set backs for the project.

Inspections also help prevent costly mistakes, delays, and safety hazards, ultimately contributing to project efficiency and completion within budget and on schedule.

Among the major projects inspected was the 8.6 kilometer Obangede–Okaito road and the 3.2 kilometer Obangede-Oboroke road linking Eika and Ihima districts in Okehi local government area and several ongoing road projects in Ihima.

The governor also visited the Obangede–Oziokutu road, as well as other access roads linking several rural communities in Adavi and Okehi local government areas.

One of the significant attractions of the road projects in Okehi and Adavi local government areas includes the over 60-years old Ategoza bridge which served as the link between the old Kabba and Ebira division in the old Kabba province which had previously defied major interventions in the past. Another key feature of the new roads is the Oziokutu bridge on the spur of the Obangede-Ogaminana road which is the link between the people of Adavi and Okehi who shared several historical, social and economic ties.

These projects, according to Governor Ododo, are designed to improve connectivity, open up rural economies, and ensure access to essential services by the people.

At every stop, Governor Ododo emphasized the importance of quality control and timely delivery, reiterating that the state government would ensure value for investment in infrastructure in all parts of the state.

“We will not tolerate substandard work. The people of Kogi state deserve quality infrastructure, and that is what this government will deliver,” he said during a stop in Adavi.

In addition to project inspection, the governor also engaged with communities in his itinerary calling for accountability from those in positions of authority and responsibility from the community to hold their leaders accountable at all times. He urged the people to take ownership of public infrastructure and maintain vigilance to protect public investments from vandalism.

In Ogori-Magongo, the governor participated in the annual Ovia Osese Festival, a cultural event of historical and communal significance to the people of the area. His presence was seen as a sign of respect for the community and a commitment to the preservation of cultural values.

Speaking at the event, the governor pledged to support the revival of cultural heritage in the state as a key driver of unity, peace and tourism development.

In Okene, where he had attended the commendation service in honour of the former deputy governor, late chief Patrick Adaba, Governor Ododo also met with the stakeholders in Upogoro, Bariki, Idoji and Onyiukoko wards where he listened to concerns about gaps in ongoing projects and the need to address challenges of youth unemployment and women empowerment.

In response, the governor assured the people that his administration would prioritize inclusion in infrastructure and social welfare plans of the state government.

In Ajaokuta, Governor Ododo paid a condolence visit to the member representing Ajaokuta federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Sanni Egidi Abdulraheem following the demise of his mother, and used the occasion to reaffirm commitment to completing ongoing projects in the area.

While inspecting roads and major erosion control projects in Etahi and other communities in Okene, Governor Ododo took time to interact with residents and assured them that infrastructural expansion by the state government would ease access to schools, markets, and healthcare facilities.

At a community town hall meeting with the people of Adavi local government area in Ogaminana, the governor expressed appreciation to the people for being peaceful and law-abiding as he outlined his administration’s goals, pledging inclusive governance and to sustain his people-oriented approach in project implementation.

Governor Ododo also urged well-to- do members of the community to continue to contribute to the development of the area, noting that government efforts must be complemented by citizens participation.

The governor reassured the people that similar efforts are underway across the three senatorial districts in the state to ensure that all ongoing projects are delivered to specifications in terms of quality and timely completion stressing “no part of the state is left behind.”

“What we are doing in Kogi Central is also taking place in Kogi East and Kogi West. Our project monitoring teams are also conducting inspections in other parts of the state. We will continue to monitor, evaluate, and complete projects that matter to the people,” Governor Ododo said.