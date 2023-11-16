Major stakeholders set to dialogue on electricity at WorldStage Economic Summit today 

As the Organised Labour across Nigeria confirmed the suspension of its nationwide indefinite strike that commenced on Nov. 14, World Stage Limited said its planned Economic Summit will go ahead Thursday at the Event Center, Nigerian Exchange, Lagos with strong participation of major players in public and private sectors of the economy.

The summit with the Theme: National Dialogue on Electricity being supported by Shell Nigeria, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Zenith Bank Plc, NNPC Limited is conceived for stakeholders in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) to deliberate on issues of meeting power transmission needs; a sustainable electricity pool; meeting the nation’s needs across entire spectrum of energy value chain; maintaining balance in gas supply for power generation among others.

WES 2023 is also accommodating a special breakout session tagged Startups on WorldStage with the Theme: ‘The Game Changers’ for founders, startup enthusiasts, corporates, angel investors, and media to network and forge the way forward.

Among those confirmed speakers at the dialogue include Dr. Nnaemeka Ewelukwa, MD/CEO Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET); Engr. Aliyu Tahiri, MD/CEO, Nigerian Electricity Management Service Agency (NEMSA); Engr Sule Abdulaziz, MD /CEO, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The organised private sector is expected to make a strong presence at the summit with the participation of Mr Dele Kelvin Oye, National President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA); and Dr Michael Olawale-Cole, President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

According to the organisers, the Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Mr Aminu Maida will deliver the keynote address for the breakout session with Mr. Tim Akano, CEO, New Horizons Nigeria and Mr. John Tani Obaro, Group Managing Director (GMD), SystemSpecs Holdings as confirmed speakers.

