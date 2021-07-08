Major General Yusuf assumes duty as NDA Commandant

From the right the outgoing Commandant of NDA Maj.-Gen Sagir Yaro handing over the affairs of the institution to the new Commandant, Maj.-Gen Ibrahim Yusuf, on Thursday in Kaduna.

Major General Ibrahim Yusuf has formally taken over as the 31st Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Yusuf took over the affairs of the institution from Maj.-Gen Sagir Yaro, at a ceremony in Kaduna on Thursday.

The outgoing commandant, who will proceed to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre for a course, described the new commandant as a regimental and thoroughbred armoured officer.

He added that Yusuf was endowed with vast exposure and experience, which would be brought to bear in running the affairs of the Academy.

Yaro assured that the new commandant would continue with the extensive infrastructural development in the Academy and sustain improvements made in quality training of cadets.

He prayed for good health, God’s guidance and wisdom for the commandant and urged military and civilian staff of the Academy to support him.

Yaro highlighted some of his achievements as commandant to include provision of infrastructure and improvements in the grooming and training of top quality cadets to be professionally responsive to the country’s security challenges.

Responding, the new commandant thanked God and the Chief of Army Staff for the opportunity to lead the premier military university.

He applauded his predecessor on the execution of various developmental projects in the academy and innovative ideas adopted during his tenure.

Yusuf pledged to continue with the general improvement of the academy in order to achieve its mission and vision.

He urged the staff to embrace team work in order to succeed in the important task of producing well trained officer cadets for the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new commandant is a seasoned armoured officer in the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps.

A member of NDA 37th Regular Course, Yusuf has held command, staff and instructional appointments in the Nigerian Army.

He was Directing Staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, as well as National Defence College Abuja.

Yusuf was also Deputy Director Force Generation and Director Campaign Planning at Army Headquarters Department of Operations, as well as General Officer Commanding 7 Division Nigerian Army.

He also served in various capacities in NDA as Instructor, Officer Commanding Equitation Wing, Military Assistant and Registrar.

Before his posting to the NDA as commandant, Yusuf was the Chief of Operations Nigerian Army and had earlier served as Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force in N’djamena, Chad.

Highlight of the event included the signing of the handing over notes, decoration of the incoming Commandant with the NDA insignia and hoisting of the academy flag, which marks the symbol of new authority in the Academy.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...