Major General Ibrahim Ali Assumes Command As Commander Multinational Joint Task Force

Following the redeployment of senior Nigerian Army officers by the Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Sallau Ali has taken over command as the new Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) during a handover ceremony at Camp Farcha in Ndjemena, Chad on Friday 14 July 2023.

While taking over, Maj Gen Ali stated that his command style will involve inclusivity, ensuring that everyone is carried along. He appealed for cooperation from all members of the MNJTF to achieve the mandate of the task force.

Earlier, in his valedictory address, the former Force Commander, Major General Gold Chubuisi, highlighted the successes achieved during his three-month tenure, both in kinetic and non-kinetic aspects.

Among his several achievements, Gen Chibuisi mentioned the successful clearance operations of terrorist hideouts, the neutralization of key terrorist leaders and the rescue of 56 hostages during Operation HARBIN ZUMA. He added that various quick impact projects in Chad and Niger Republics were handed over to the local communities.

Accordingly, Maj Gen Chibuisi urged the new Force Commander to continue the momentum and sustain the offensive against adversaries.

Major General Ibrahim Ali was the erstwhile Theatre Commander, Operation HADIN KAI, where he performed creditably well to incapacitate Boko Haram terrorists in North East Nigeria. He will be serving as tenth Force Commander since reorganisation of MNJTF in 2015.

