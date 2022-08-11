Major General Danmadami takes over as Director Defence Media Operations – DHQ

…As Major General Benard Onyeuko bows out, redeployed

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters Abuja, DHQ, has announced the the new Director Defence Media Operations as Major General Musa Danmadami.

The outgoing Director of the DMO, Maj. Gen. Benard Onyeuko made the announcement Thursday at the bi-weekly briefing of journalists on successes recorded by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in the fight against insecurity in the country.

Danmadami takes over from Major General Bernard Onyeuko who has been posted to Defence Headquarters Department of Logistics and appointed Director Procurement.

He solicited for greater cooperation from the media in the fight against terrorism and other security challenges bedeviling the nation.

