Maj. Gen. Mutkut assumes Command as MNJTF Force Commander

By: Hamza Suleiman

Maj.- Gen. Godwin Mutkut has assumed duties as the new Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), following a handover at the Headquarters, N’Djamena, Chad, on Thursday.

Mutkut takes ove

r from Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, who led the task force through significant milestones in its fight against terrorism and efforts to strengthen regional security across the Lake Chad Basin.

In his inaugural address, Maj.-Gen. Mutkut expressed gratitude to the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) and the contributing member states for the trust placed in him.

“I am honoured to take on this responsibility and committed to working closely with all stakeholders to consolidate our gains and address the evolving security challenges in the Lake Chad Basin,” he said.

He pledged to build on the achievements of his predecessors in advancing peace and stability in the region, which has been plagued by the activities of terrorist groups.

In his valedictory remarks, Maj.-Gen. Ali congratulated his successor and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the MNJTF to greater success.

He highlighted Maj.-Gen. Mutkut’s operational experience as a former Commander of Sector 3 MNJTF, General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army, and Force Commander of Operation Hadarin Daji in Nigeria.

“He understands the security dynamics within the Lake Chad Basin region and will bring his best in the campaign against terrorism,” Ali said.

He said that Maj.-Gen. Mutkut, a distinguished senior Nigerian Army officer, is renowned for his extensive operational expertise and exemplary leadership.

“He is noted for his doggedness in operations, having commanded the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, which has been pivotal in combating terrorists and bandits in Northwest Nigeria,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the MNJTF, established by the LCBC member states of Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria, with support from international partners, continues to play a critical role in the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin. (NAN)