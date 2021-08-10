Maj.-Gen Kabiru Mukthar takes over as GOC of 1 Div in Kaduna

Maj-Gen Kabiru Mukthar, on Tuesday took the mantle leadership as the 38th Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Div. the Nigerian Army in Kaduna, urging  personnel to be diligent in the of their  duties.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that prior to Mukhtar’s assumption as the GOC, he was the Chief Administration the Nigerian Army.

In his taking address, Mukthar pledged to build on the achievements his predecessor for the betterment the Division and the Nigerian Army in .

He urged the officers to be disciplined and ensure proper mentorship and guidance of their subordinates.

Also in his address, the out-going GOC, Maj.-Gen Danjuma Ali-keffi, thanked God for the success recorded during his tenure.

“Our stay here has been eventful; we have played our part and now the turn of the new GOC to play his ;  transfer in the Nigerian Army a routine exercise”, he said.

Ali-keffi noted that in the past few months, the spate of kidnapping and banditry in his area of responsibility, especially Kaduna, Niger and some parts of Kano state, had reduced as a result of successes recorded  through operations.

“With all sense of modesty, we have taken out alot of hide outs, especially in Kaduna, Niger and some parts of Kano state.

”However, there are still existing ones in the areas of responsibility,” Ali-keffi said.

He urged the new GOC not to rest on his oars, saying Division had achieved alot despite some inevitable challenges.

Ali-keffi thanked the governors of his former areas of responsibility for their support, his personnel and the of State , for providing credible informations they used in executing successful operations.

He also thanked the Emirs of Kagara in Niger state, Zaria and Kano state for their support, and urged them to extend same to the new leadership of the Division. (NAN) 

