Maize production: Association urges CBN to grant loans to entrepreneurs

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN), has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to grant soft and quick loan facilities to entrepreneurs to establish maize industries in the country.

The National President of the Association, Dr Abubakar Funtua, who made the demand during a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, thanked President Buhari for the ban on importation of maize into the country.

Funtua, who expressed gratitude to Buhari, the Governor of CBN, among others, said the ban will bring immense benefits to maize farmers and other critical stakeholders.

According to him, the CBN has supported the whole value chain of maize production, which include provision of all needed inputs, land preparations, harvesting, aggregation and storage.

The MAAN National President pleaded with the CBN to give loan to maize farmers to enable them establish maize industries in the country.

“Most importantly, we plead with the CBN to provide soft and loan facility to interested entrepreneurs to establish maize industries.

“We are making these prayers because maize has the largest value chain and it is not a straight line like other commodities.

“You all know that maize can be used as food at home, cake can be made from maize, enthane, a very useful alcohol used in pharmaceutical industry to mention a few.

“I want to assure the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and all his able staff in the maize team that on behalf of all members of Maize Association Of Nigeria, we shall not disappoint them in trust they have in us.

“The maize grain shall be available, not only available but enough for the end users,” he assured.

Funtua further asserted that with the enormous support they have gotten from the CBN, maize production would be doubled, and Nigeria will be self sufficient in maize production in a couple of months.

He disclosed that to achieve this great feat, the CBN has provided high yielding maize seeds to all MAAN members.

