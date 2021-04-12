Maitama Sule University to admit 4,000 students for 2020/2021 session – VC

 Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano says it will only admit 4,000 students out of 9,000 that applied 2020/2021 session post-UTME screening.

Prof. Mukhtar Atiku-Kurawa, the Vice-Chancellor () of the institution, announced this during the post-UTME screening of candidates on Monday in Kano.

“About 11,000 candidates selected the university as their first choice, but only 9,000 registered post-UTME screening,’’ he said.

According to , the university will also conduct screening Direct Entry candidates on Wednesday, April 13, 2,000 candidates.

“The to allow the university to select candidates who have indicated interest to study in the institution.

“The number of candidates, who expressed interest Yusuf Maitama Sule University, are far beyond what the JAMB approved,’’ the said.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university had put in place all the necessary measures to ensure the observance of COVID-19 protocols during the screening . (NAN)

