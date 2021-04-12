Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano says it will only admit 4,000 students out of 9,000 that applied for the 2020/2021 session post-UTME screening.

Prof. Mukhtar Atiku-Kurawa, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the institution, announced this during the post-UTME screening of candidates on Monday in Kano.

“About 11,000 candidates selected the university as their first choice, but only 9,000 registered for the post-UTME screening,’’ he said.

According to him, the university will also conduct screening for the Direct Entry candidates on Wednesday, April 13, for 2,000 candidates.

“The exercise is to allow the university to select candidates who have indicated interest to study in the institution.

“The number of candidates, who expressed interest Yusuf Maitama Sule University, are far beyond what the JAMB approved,’’ the VC said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university had put in place all the necessary measures to ensure the observance of COVID-19 protocols during the screening exercise. (NAN)

