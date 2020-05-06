Maisandari’s turn: Another 4,000 get food in Zulum’s Covid-19 palliatives



Borno Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s palliative distribution train berthed at highly populated Maisandari ward in Maiduguri, the state capital, where relief materials for COVID-19 lockdown were given to about 4,000 vulnerable residents.

The train, which started its trip from Custom House IDP camp in Jere over a week ago, had been to Bolori I and II wards, Gwange I, II, and III wards, as well as Bulabulin and Mafoni wards before Wednesday’s distribution at Maisandari. They are part of the 15 wards under Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, which has Borno’s highest population.

Over 15, 000 vulnerable residents of wards in MMC have so far benefitted in the still ongoing reach out, that is carried out across the state.



All distributions were carried out by a committee, set up by the Governor to relief residents of hardships caused by the government enforced lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



Zulum had two weeks ago, imposed a lockdown as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in Borno state. He then set up a palliative committee, which has so far distributed food at IDP camps and some wards in Maiduguri and Jere local governments.



The state commissioner for Agric, Engr. Bukar Talba, who is the palliative committee chairman, has been leading other 16 members to carryout the ongoing distribution.



Chairperson of Borno State Emergency Agency (SEMA) and the committee’s Secretary, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, at Maisandari ward promised that the committee would ensure transparency, accountability and equity in the discharge of its responsibilities.