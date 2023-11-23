Maintain your position as Light of Nation, former PSC Chair charges Anambra youths

Picture: Mkpokiti Acrobatic Dance and some masquerades entertaining the audience at the 2023 edition of Anambra Cultural Day in the FCT

By Abba – Eku Onyeka

Former Chairman, the Police Service Commission (PSC), Chief Simon Okeke has charged Anambra state indigenes, with special regard to the youth to ensure that they live up to their position and expectation as “the Light of the Nation.”

Okeke gave the charge in a welcome remark he delivered at the 2023 edition of Anambra Cultural Day Celebration, which he chaired and was as usual organized by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the Anambra State Town’s People Association (ASTPA).

He said: “Anambra is known to be the ‘Light of the Nation’ and we should live up to that name. Let us continue to be ideal men and women of the progressives. We should live up to our name by virtue of the way we compose ourselves both publicly and privately. I am directing this specifically to our Anambra youths. Our people become known to conquer most physical, natural and man-made obstacles on their way to business pursuits. Our legendary swift moves to succeed where others have failed by the side should be something to be thankful to our God.

“But this should be without being arrogant and too loud. Some of our youths are known to be too loud in their victory over all odds of their business pursuits. Our being loud and arrogant attracts the envy and disgust of our neighbours and host communities. Such trends are alien to the core values of Ndigbo. Let it be known that being our brothers’ keepers is one of the core tenets of Onye Igbo,” he reminded.

In a keynote address he delivered at the event, the member representing Aguata Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Honourable Dom Okafor called for prioritizing infrastructures, ease of doing business in Anambra state, and investing in sustainable energy solutions and harnessing the state’s agriculture to reduce poverty and stimulate economic growth.

He noted that the state was blessed with exceptional human capital, rich history, abundant natural resources, extraordinary individuals who have excelled in various areas. He however reminded them that their strength lies in their unity, even as he urged them to rise above ethnic, religious and political differences and work collectively towards the common goal of a better Anambra.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President General (PG), Sir Arinze Anadu called on all the stakeholders to collaborate with the government in power to make Anambra, as the Light of the Nation, the best state in Nigeria. The administration, according to him was premised on transparency, responsiveness, members and yoiths’ welfares and skill acquisition, among others. He however appealed to the state government to recognize ASTPA as a community in the Diaspora and include the association in its annual budgetary allocation.

Advising Anambra people in the FCT to remain united and always think home, the PG said that they use the event to among others, promote unity, love, development, business and marriage opportunities. He therefore added that they use themes at each year’s event to send positive messages across to the indigenes.

Extending warm wishes to the ASTPA members, the representative of Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah saw the event as a testament to the state’s commitment to preserving its culture, promoting unity and diversity, bringing community members to honour their roots and showcasing their talents. An event like this, according to him, does not only bring happiness to the communities, but also serves as an avenue for cultural exchange and understating, even as he hailed Ndi Anambra for positive impact they have had on the FCT.

Also in a goodwill message, an illustrious son of Anambra, Hon Chinedu Obika who represents AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency at the National Assembly hailed the event, saying the seed the indigenes were sewing that day, through showcasing of their cultural heritage would advance the course of binding the people.

Speaking shortly at the event, the Local Organizing Committee Chairman of the event and its Chairman, Publicity Committee, Amaechi Ezeokoye and Remigius Ezenwa respectively, similarly thanked God for the success of the event and urged town unions that were yet to join the association not to hesitate to do so, due to its benefits. “Town unions that are yet to join this association shouldn’t hesitate to do so, due to its benefits,” appeals Ezeokoye, while Ezenwa thanked God for its success and hailed those who helped in making the occasion a success.

On the usual raffle draws that were done, different people won different things, ranging from sewing and grinding machines, deep freezers, gas cookers, bags of rice, among others, but the executive officer of the association from Achina Town Union, Chuks Anozie won star prize of a plot of land in ASTPA Estate in Nando, Anambra state. However the Abuja chapter of Uga Improvement Union (UIU) won first position in the overall fiesta cultural competition in this 2023 edition, while second and third positions went to Enugwu – Agidi Brotherly Union and Nteje Development Union respectively.

