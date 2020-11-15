Maintain peaceful co-existence, participate in nation building, Pam urges Christians, Muslims

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, on Sunday, urged Christians and Muslims to join hands together, participate fully in nation building and maintain peaceful co-existence.

Pam, who stated this during the annual Wusal Berom Fellowship, held in Abuja, said that all hands must be on deck to build the country and take it to greater heights.

He urged youths to take Nigeria as their home, adding that they should return, as the Biblical prodigal son, for the betterment of the country.

”We are born not to be slaves. We are children of God. We must participate in the building of our country. We have to build relationship with one another, irrespective of our ethnic affiliations.

“We must join hands together to build a greater Nigeria and move it forward,” he said.

He noted that both the youth and the elderly ones had made mistakes, adding that this had manifested through the recent EndSARS protests across the country.

”I believe we have all learnt our lessons. What we need to do is to sit down and seek a common path for the development of our nascent democracy.

”I am proud of Nigerian youths. They have shown their level of determination. All they need to do now is to channel their energy towards the betterment of our nation.

”Both Christians and Muslims must learn to live in peace and harmony, and also encourage government to stand on the path of justice,” he said. (NAN)