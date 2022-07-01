Maintain lane discipline to avoid road crashes, Olubadan advises motorists

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has called on motorists to maintain lane discipline and obey traffic rules to avoid road traffic crashes.

Balogun gave the advice, while playing host to Joshua Adekanye, the new Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State, who paid him visit on Friday in Ibadan.

The Olubadan said that motorists and all road users must obey traffic rules and regulations for free flow of traffic in other to prevent accident.

“You are a huge contributor to obstruction of traffic flow, if you don’t maintain lane discipline and keep hopping from one lane to another.

“You are also a disaster in waiting, if you do not use an assigned motor parks before your passengers alight from vehicles.

“Anything can happen to you, your passengers or your vehicle; unfortunately, you do not know, because it has not happened yet.

“As Olubadan of Ibadanland, I entreat all drivers to observe all traffic laws and regulations,” Balogun said.

The traditional ruler pledged his commitment to FRSC in the state toward achieving its mandate of reducing road crashes to the barest minimum.

Earlier, the new FRSC Sector Commander, said his visit was to seek the blessing and guidance of Olubadan and update him on the Corps activities.

Adekanye said that the Corps would on Monday commence Special Operation to clampdown on vehicles plying roads with foreign number plates and use of Right-Hand drive.’

He said that a lot of vehicles were now in town with foreign number plates and right-hand drive, adding that the Corps would ensure that none of them was on the road again.

The sector commander said that FRSC in the state just finished its second Quarter Free Vehicle Safety Check where 2,284 vehicles were checked and 5,860 defects observed.

He said motorists, whose vehicles were found to be defective, were advised to effect necessary defects in them, adding that the essence of the check was to reduce road crashes. (NAN)

