



Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has conveyed empathy and condolences to the families of some soldiers who died at the weekend during a battle with Boko Haram insurgents in Mainok town, along Maiduguri-Damaturu high way.

Zulum, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, described the fallen soldiers as heroes, who died protecting the people of Borno and defending Nigeria’s sovereignty.



“Regardless of what happened in Mainok and how it happened as we collectively review the incident, we must first, and importantly, recognize that those soldiers who lost their lives at the weekend were fellow Nigerians; they were parents of children who are now orphans, husbands to wives who are now widows, and loved ones to families and friends now bereaved. They were soldiers of our armed forces who chose out of love for our country, to risk their lives in trying to keep us as safe and to protect the sovereignty of our country. We mourn these heroic soldiers and anyone caught at the unfortunate setback in Mainok. We salute these fallen soldiers for their immeasurable sacrifices and we pray for the repose of their souls. We mourn with the families of these soldiers; we share their grief, commiserate with them and commiserate with the Nigerian military”, Zulum was quoted in the statement.



Gusau however noted that Governor Zulum is seriously disturbed by the incident, especially given the fact that the insurgents have ceaselessly operated along Maiduguri-Damaturu road, impacting on the safety of travelers and residents.



“Governor Zulum is assuring the people of Borno that the setback in Mainok will not deter the state government from its continued collaborative efforts towards ending the insurgency. The Governor calls on the military, other armed forces and volunteers at battle fronts to remain resolute while urging all stakeholders at the highest levels, to continually approach equipping and supporting front line troops with the fear of God, bearing in mind that everyone will one day account for his or her doing or misdoing”, the statement adds.

