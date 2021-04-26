Mainok: Zulum pays tribute to fallen soldiers, empathizes with bereaved families

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has conveyed empathy and condolences to families of soldiers died at weekend during a battle with insurgents Mainok town, along -Damaturu high
Zulum, statement by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, described fallen soldiers as heroes, died protecting people of Borno and defending Nigeria’s sovereignty. 


“Regardless of what happened Mainok and how it happened as we collectively review incident, we must first, and importantly, recognize that those soldiers lost their lives at weekend were fellow Nigerians; they were parents of children who are now orphans, husbands to wives who are now widows, and loved ones to families and friends now bereaved. They were soldiers of our armed forces who chose out of love for our country, to risk their lives trying to keep us as safe and to protect sovereignty of our country. We mourn these heroic soldiers and anyone caught at the unfortunate setback in Mainok. We salute these fallen soldiers for their immeasurable sacrifices and we pray for the repose of their souls. We mourn with the families of these soldiers; we share their grief, with them and with the Nigerian military”, Zulum was quoted in the statement. 


Gusau however noted that Governor Zulum is seriously disturbed by the incident, especially given the fact that the insurgents have ceaselessly operated along -Damaturu road, impacting on the safety of travelers and .  


“Governor Zulum is assuring the people of Borno that the setback in Mainok will not deter the state government from its continued collaborative efforts towards ending the insurgency. The Governor calls on the military, other armed forces and volunteers at battle fronts to remain resolute while urging all stakeholders at the highest levels, to continually approach equipping and supporting front line troops with the fear of God, bearing in mind that everyone will one day account for his or her doing or misdoing”, the statement adds.

