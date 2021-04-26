Mainok: Officer, 5 soldiers killed as troops battle Boko Haram/ISWAP -Army HQ

One gallant and six soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice while 5 other soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries in a dogged battle against Boko terrorists in Mainok, State on Sunday.

This was confirmed in a statement by Army Spokesman, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima on Monday.

Yerima added that the wounded soldiers have already been evacuated to the military medical for treatment. Currently, troops are in full control of Mainok and as exploitation for fleeing terrorists ongoing.

The statement said in part, “On Sunday 25 April 2021, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Mainok, State, came under multi-directional attacks by Boko /ISWAP terrorists mounted on unconfirmed number of Gun Trucks as well as foot soldiers with possible intent of establishing a phantom caliphate in the town. The terrorists were held by the gallant troops of 156 Task Force Battalion until the arrival of reinforcement teams from 7 Division, Special Army Super Camp Ngamdu and Army Super Camp 4, Benesheik.

“During the fire fight which lasted several hours, the gallant troops tactically lured a number of the terrorists into a killing zone within camp where the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole scrambled Alpha jets and helicopter gunship which took turns in decimating the already trapped terrorists. In the aftermath of the encounter, scores of Boko terrorists were neutralized with body part littering the area and a number of gun trucks .”

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru has applauded troops of Operation Lafiya Dole for resilience, commitment and doggedness and further reassured Nigerians of the Army’s unalloyed commitment to defeating Boko Haram/SWAP terrorists while urging to always avail the troops with accurate and timely information for prompt action.

