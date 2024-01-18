Thursday, January 18, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectMaine awaits U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on whether to allow Trump on...
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Maine awaits U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on whether to allow Trump on ballot

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
20
CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JUNE 27: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump stands on stage after being introduced during the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women's Lilac Luncheon on June 27, 2023 in Concord, New Hampshire. Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also holding a campaign event in New Hampshire today. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

The U.S. state of Maine on Wednesday paused its decision to bar former president Donald Trump from the primary ballot.

The decision would continue until the U.S. Supreme Court decides on a similar case from Colorado.

The U.S. Supreme Court would soon take up the question of whether the former president can be removed from the ballot for the party’s internal primary for the presidential candidacy in the state of Colorado.

A U.S. Supreme Court hearing on the decision in Colorado is scheduled for Feb. 8.

At the end of December, Colorado initially excluded Trump from the Republican primary.

Maine followed shortly afterward. Trump’s lawyers appealed against both decisions.

In both states, the decisions have been suspended for the time being until the appeals process has been finalised.

The U.S. Supreme Court decision would likely set the tone for how Trump’s participation in the Republican primaries will be handled in other states.

Trump opponents across the country have filed lawsuits claiming that the former president has forfeited his right to run for president again due to what they felt was a breach of the 14th Amendment.

Section three of the amendment says that no one will hold any office in the U.S. if they “engaged in insurrection’’.

Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, following a speech given by the then-president.

Congress had convened there to formally confirm Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The violence left five people dead. (dpa/NAN)

Previous article
Hoodlums attack, injure fire servicemen in Oyo State
Next article
Military rescues 9 kidnap victims, arrests 2 suspects in Benue
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.