Maina Update: Court sends Senator Ndume to Kuje Prison

By Haruna Salami

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of Senator Ali Ndume at Kuje Correctional centre for failing to produce the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina who is said to have jumped bail.

In a Bench ruling delivered by Justice Okon Abang Monday, the Court ordered his remand pending the fulfilment of his bail bond which is a forfeiture of five hundred million naira to the Federal Government.

The Court also empowered the Federal Government to sell Sen. Ndume’s property at Asokoro in order to recover the five hundred million naira bail bond.

Justice Abang added that Ndume shall be released from Kuje Correctional centre once he is able to pay the five hundred million naira to the Federal Government or if the prosecutor is able to dispose the property and payment made to the Federal Government.

The trial in absentia of Abdulrasheed Maina has been fixed for November 24, 2020.