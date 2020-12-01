Maina: Police perfect extradition to Nigeria soon

By Chimezie Godfrey

Following the arrest of the former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina in Niamey, Niger Republic, the Nigeria Police Force is perfecting extradition processes of the fugitive to Nigeria to enable him face trial in pending criminal proceedings against him.

It could be recalled that PRNigeria broke the news of Maina’s arrest Monday night.

DCP, Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja revealed this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Mba, Maina, who was declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction, was arrested last night, 30th November, 2020 through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart.

Mba also disclosed that Maina is currently in a detention facility in Niger Republic awaiting the completion of the extradition processes.

He assured the citizens that there shall be no hiding place for any suspect, no matter how highly placed.

