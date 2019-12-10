Maina: EFCC’s second witness to testify in camera Dec 11

The trial of the former chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina continued on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, with the court acceding to the request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to allow its witness, who is a relative of the defendant, testify in camera.

Arguing the application before the court, prosecution counsel, H.A. Shehu said the request to screen the witness was to protect the identity and guarantee the personal safety of the witness.

In granting the request, Justice Abang announced that the face of the witness would be screened. Additionally, he declared that all members of the bar, litigants and everyone in court, barring himself, the witness, prosecution and defence teams will take leave of the court while the testimony and cross-examination of the witness last.

The case was adjourned till December 11, 2019.

The EFCC, is prosecuting Maina alongside his son and Common Input Properties Limited (CIPL), and others on a 12-count charge, bordering on operating fictitious bank accounts, corruption, fraud and money laundering to the tune of over N2billion.