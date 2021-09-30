Maiduguri Emergency Power Project: GMD NNPC, Kyari joins Zulum for groundbreaking ceremony

GMD #NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari has joined the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum to perform the Groundbreaking Ceremony of the Maiduguri & Environs Emergency Power Project (MEPP).

The ceremony will officially mark the of the construction of a 50-megawatt gas turbine power plant to generate electricity to the city of Maiduguri, Borno State, and environs.

The MEPP is a Federal intervention strategy in tackling the perpetual power outage in Maiduguri, mostly as a result of incessant vandalism of critical power by insurgents.

