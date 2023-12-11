Maiduguri agog for Tinubu’s visit

Maiduguri is in festive mood as residents await the arrival of President Bola Tinubu on a one-day official visit to Borno.

The Monday visit is the first presidential outings in the state since Tinubu assumed office in May 29.

Tinubu would be in Maiduguri to declare open the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Conference, and also unveil 107 vehicles procured by Borno government for the state owned Mass Transit Company, Borno Express.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vehicles comprises 10 luxurious buses, 35 coaster buses, 12 hummer buses and 50 electric taxis.

On arrival, Tinubu is also expected to pay homage to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Garbai El-Kanemi. (NAN)

By Hamza Suleiman

