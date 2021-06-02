Four staffers of the ECOWAS Parliament have emerged first beneficiaries of the maiden Speaker’s Award for outstanding contribution to community goals launched by Hon. Sidie Mohammed Tunis.

The four staffers include Secretary-General John Azuma; Acting Head of the Library Department, Chinwe Adelekan: Acting Head, Language Department, Rukka Ajanna; and the Acting Head of Conference Department, Fatima Diop.

Dr Tunis said during the presentation of the awards at the ongoing First Ordinary Session of Parliament 2021 in Abuja, that the reward was in recognition of deserving members of staff who had served through various legislatures in their respective capacities.

“We will start the recognition of staff members whom I believe are doing really well to promote this parliament.

“For this particular session, there are staff members who went out of their way to make sure that we are able to meet in Abuja,” he said.

The speaker also noted that going forward, serving members of parliament and former members who had finished serving their terms at the community parliament would also be honored with the Speaker’s Award.

The award was presented by the speaker in the presence of the President of the Commission, Jean-Claude Brou. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

