Maiden FEC meeting: Buhari tasks ministers on service delivery

#TrackNigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja presided over maiden Federal Executive Council (FEC) after his inauguration for the second term in office, and challenged the Ministers on service delivery.

The president, who gave reasons for creating new ministries, enjoined the ministers never to fail in meeting the expectations of Nigerians.

Buhari particularly challenged the ‘returning Ministers’ to redouble their efforts in the second term.

“I expect you all to redouble your efforts in this second term. To enhance service delivery, we decided to restructure some functions which led to the creation of some new ministries.

“For example, to achieve our goals of economic diversification and inclusive growth we merged the Ministry of Finance with that of Budget and National Planning.

“We also created the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to fully institionalise our various interventions to support some of the poorest and most distressed citizens of our country,’’ he said.

While reminding the ministers of the oath they took on Aug. 21, the president urged them to offer selfless service to the nation.

Those attending the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Head of Service, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Others are National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno and some presidential aides

Some of the ministers were seen at the venue of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, which was about to deliver its judgment on the 2019 presidential election.(NAN)