Mahmoud urges Christian pilgrims to pray for Nigeria’s peace, development

By Philip Yatai

Dr Mariya Mahmoud, the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has urged Christian pilgrims to pray for peace, growth, and development in Nigeria.

Mahmoud made the call in Abuja on Thursday during a pre-departure orientation for 290 FCT pilgrims heading to Israel and the Kingdom of Jordan for the 2023/2024 pilgrimage.

She reminded the pilgrims that the exercise was not a jamboree or tourism, but a spiritual call to strengthen their faith.

“I urge you all to use this opportunity to pray for the nation and its leadership at all levels for peace, progress, growth, and development.

“I believe that through our collective prayers, God will continue to guide our country toward progress and greatness,” she said.

The minister commended the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, led by Bishop Stephen Adegbite, for the well-coordinated Christian pilgrimage nationwide over the years.

She explained that the pre-departure orientation was intended to prepare the pilgrims mentally and psychologically for the significance of the Christian pilgrimage.

She said that the orientation also aimed to alleviate any fears about what to expect and what not to expect while in the holy lands.

Describing pilgrimage as a “tool for spiritual transformation and well-being,” Mahmoud emphasised that the FCT Administration would continue to support the FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board’s activities.

Earlier, Mrs Gloria Dandam, Director of the Board, explained that the pilgrimage was meant to strengthen one’s relationship with God and bring people closer to His message of peace, love, and hope.

Rev. Isaac Komolafe, Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), FCT, advised the pilgrims not to abscond during the pilgrimage.(NAN)