Mahmoud inaugurates FCT ministerial committee for 2025 Hajj

Dr Mariya Mahmoud, Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has inaugurated a seven-man FCT Ministerial Committee for the 2025 Hajj Operations.

By Philip Yatai

Mahmoud, during the event in Abuja on Thursday, called on members of the committee to be dedicated and committed to ensuring the welfare of pilgrims and successful exercise.

She said that the committee would be chaired by her Senior Special Assistant on Administration and Strategy, Dr Abdullahi Kauranmata, while Assistant Director, FCT Muslims Pilgrims, Na’Allah Ado would serve as the secretary.

Other members of the committee include the Director of Funds FCT, Mr Muhammad Aris; Deputy Director Audit, Mr Danlami Ibrahim, and representative of the traditional institution, Mr Awwal Ijkoro.

Also, Malam Mudan Babeji represents the Ulamas, while Hajiya Jamila Maishanu would serve as the community representative.

She reminded committee members that the Hajj pilgrimage was one of the most significant spiritual journeys for Muslims.

She added that it was the duty of the committee to ensure that every intending pilgrim from the FCT performs the exercise with the highest standards of care, dignity, and efficiency.

The minister, who expressed confidence in the ability of committee members, urged them to be guided by efficiency, transparency, and safety.

“Every committee member has a role to play in upholding transparency and professionalism in all aspects while in the Holy Land.

“I, therefore, urge the committee to proactively address issues from past experiences,” she said.

The minister identified the committee’s term of reference as the general supervision and coordination of all FCT Hajj activities from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia until the return of the last flight back to Nigeria.

She added that the committee was also expected to provide advice and guidance during the course of the operation and ensure the welfare, safety and security of all FCT pilgrims.

According to her, other responsibilities will include ensuring adherence to all rules governing the 2025 Hajj operations and ensuring compliance with all new policies and programmes introduced by the Saudi authorities for the 2025 Hajj.

Mahmoud also said that the committee was expected to submit a report to the office of the FCT minister of state with recommendations, among others.

Responding on behalf of the members, the chairman described the trust placed in them as “sacred”.

Kauranmata stressed that the committee would not just plan a trip but facilitate a profound religious obligation for thousands of FCT residents.

He therefore called on the FCT Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board to see the committee’s work as complementary, and called for open dialogue, innovation, and a shared commitment for excellence.

He assured the minister that the committee would make the FCT contingent a model for Hajj operations in Nigeria. (NAN)