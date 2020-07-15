Magu’s probe re-affairms Buhari’s zero tolerance to corruption – Don

Share the news













Prof. Jonah Onuoha says the ongoing probe of Mr Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-affirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s zero tolerance to corruption.

Onuoha, the Head, Department of Political Science , University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) made the assertion in an interview on Wednesday in Nsukka.

He was commenting on the ongoing probe of the former EFCC boss .

Onuoha said what Buhari had done would make Nigerians and the entire world to know that there is no sacred cow among those working with him.

“Mr President approval for probe of Magu and his suspension to ensure a thorough investigation on allegations against him has once again re-affirmed Buhari’s zero tolerance to corruption.

“This action of the president is also a signal to those working with him to know that nobody is ‘a sacred cow’ and anybody found wanting will face the law,” he said.

He said the former EFCC boss should have known that ‘ he who goes to equity goes with clean hands’.

“You cannot be fighting corruption and prosecuting offenders and at the same time committing the same crime.

“For Buhari to approve Magu’s probe and suspension, it means the allegations against Magu are not mere allegations.

“It’s unfortunate that the former EFCC chairman failed to justify the confidence Buhari reposed on him by allowing him to be the acting chairman of EFCC even when the Senate rejected him many times, “he said.

Onuoha who is also the Director, Centre for American Studies, UNN, urged the president to ensure total cleansing in EFCC so that all those involved in the re-looting of recovered monies and property face full weight of the law.

“What is happening in the commission now should serve as deterrent to those who will remain in EFCC as well as other corruption fighting agencies in the country.

“From the ongoing probe in EFCC Nigerians will want to know how much money and how many property the commission recovered from looters.

“The present administration should also ensure that all the re-looted money and property are recovered as well as arrest and prosecute re-looters indicted by the Justice Ayo Salami Probe Panel, “he said (NAN)

