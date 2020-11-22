Magu Report: Buhari’s anti-corruption record unassailable – BMO 

“By resisting pressures from within and without to act on the matter of the Acting EFCC Chairman until, after a thorough judicial review, President Buhari has notched up the bar of his Administration’s reputation as one driven by due process and respect for the Rule of Law, and disappointed those who would have him act on whimsical impulses on sensitive state affairs.

“The Justice Ayo Salami Judicial Commission served the purpose of providing a platform for investigative diligence and dispensation of justice for all parties concerned and bears testimony to judicial best practices which boosts the reputation of the Buhari Government as law-abiding, impartial and willing to go to any lengths to give anyone a fair hearing.