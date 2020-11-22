Magu Report: Buhari’s anti-corruption record unassailable – BMO 

With the submission of the Report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the Investigation of Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to Mr. President, the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s Anti-Corruption campaign as beyond reproach.
In a statement signed by Niyi Akinsiju, the group’s Chairman, and Cassidy Madueke, its Secretary, the group praised President Buhari for sticking to due process in handling the Ibrahim Magu affair, noting that the decision taken by the President has added another feather of credibility to the Administration’s Anti-corruption campaign cap.
“By resisting pressures from within and without to act on the matter of the Acting EFCC Chairman until, after a thorough judicial review, President Buhari has notched up the bar of his Administration’s reputation as one driven by due process and respect for the Rule of Law, and disappointed those who would have him act on whimsical impulses on sensitive state affairs.
“The Justice Ayo Salami Judicial Commission served the purpose of providing a platform for investigative diligence and dispensation of justice for all parties concerned and bears testimony to judicial best practices which boosts the reputation of the Buhari Government as law-abiding, impartial and willing to go to any lengths to give anyone a fair hearing.
“It is in President Buhari’s character to give everyone a listening ear. The Ibrahim Magu case is just one more proof. The President resisted all entreaties to drop the Acting EFCC Chairman, until according to the President there was substantial evidence to “respond to the serious allegations against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission” that he set up a panel headed by the Honourable Justice Isa Ayo Salami, retired President of the Court of Appeal, via an Instrument dated 3rd July 2020, pursuant to the Tribunals of Inquiry Act (Cap T2, Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004).
“BMO reiterates belief and strong support for the President’s Anti-Corruption war. While receiving the Ayo Salami report, President Buhari vowed: “Let it be known that in the fight against corruption, no one is too big, as no individual is bigger than the Nigerian State”, a commitment we can bank on and one which the President has built an irrefutable reputation.
On the work of the Panel which reviewed 46 petitions and memoranda submitted by individuals and organisations with complaints against the suspended Acting EFCC Chairman and admitted 113 witnesses in testimony, BMO congratulated Justice Salami and his Co-panelists for successfully completing a sensitive national assignment with extraordinary diligence and thoroughness.
BMO commended the Buhari Administration for putting its faith in the Rule of Law and shunning the option of a dramatic, showboating approach to fighting corruption which previous Administrations adopted but which did not produce sustainable results.
“The Muhammadu Buhari Administration’s approach to fighting corruption is the best option. It is yielding results and based on the principles of fairness and judicial due process.”
Leave a Reply