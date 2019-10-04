Magu receives Outstanding Leadership Award

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, has been honoured with an “Outstanding Leadership Award” by the Capacity Building Institute on Leadership for Development and the Public Good, Manhattan, USA.

The Institute focuses on building capacities of chief executives.

Dr. Myra Gordon, Founder/President, Amazing Africa LLC, who presented the award to the EFCC boss at the Commission’s headquarters said it was in recognition of Magu’s stellar performance in the war against corruption in Nigeria, Africa and globally.

“For about a decade now, we have been observing the anti-graft war in Nigeria. It may come as a surprise to you but the international community is quite thrilled by the work of the EFCC and the progress it has made in such a record time.

“We have witnessed a great deal of improvement and will want to commend the efforts you have made. We are here to attest to the fact that Magu is working very hard and trying all his best to ensure that corruption is eradicated from the nation, Nigeria,” Gordon said.

She further told Magu that “Globally, we are witnessing with much delight all the efforts you have put in since your assumption of office. We are looking at people who have made a considerable impact and the name Magu kept coming up over and over again.”

Gordon described Magu as an unsung Nigerian hero, a true warrior, an exemplary leader in the anti-graft war in Nigeria and Africa, and a shining light who stands tall with outstanding results, despite the challenges.

She noted with regret that some foreign countries have frustrated the stolen assets recovery efforts of the EFCC as such countries enrich their economies to the detriment of the wellbeing of Nigerians by holding onto the illicit funds.

Magu in his remarks, thanked the Institute for the award and the global community for keeping track of the efforts of the EFCC. He said the award was a motivation to do more and called on all Nigerians to join hands with the Commission to rid the country of corruption.

“The fight against corruption must continue and my job satisfaction is seeing that we succeed and make Nigeria great. My team and I witness a lot of occupational hazards but are encouraged by this award. We will put in more efforts,” Magu said.