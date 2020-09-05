Magu: Prophet Omale sues FCMB, demands N5bn damages

The Pastor of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry, Prophet Emmanuel Omale has dragged the First City Monument Bank, FCMB before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

According to the court papers sighted by Newsdiaryonline, Chief Gordy Uche (SAN) represents the claimants in the suit. Aside from Prophet Omale, other claimants include Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry (1st) and Pastor Mrs Deborah Omale while FCMB is the defendant.

In the writ of summons before the court said the claimants are seeking inter -alia, “A Declaration of this Honourable Court that the defendant in its banker -customer relationship with the 1st Claimant owes the Claimants a fiduciary duty of care.

“A declaration of this Honourable Court that the Defendant negligently breached the fiduciary duty of care it owes the claimants by its false automated report to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit(NFIU) of a suspicious credit inflow of N573,228,040.41(Five Hundred and Seventy-Three Million Naira,Two Hundred and Twenty-Eight Thousand,Forty Naira and 41 Kobo) into the 1st Claimant’s corporate current account number 1486743019 with the Defendant.”

According to the court papers, the Claimants are also praying that “The Sum of N5,000,000,000.00 (Five Billion Naira) being exemplary, aggravated, special and general damages against the Defendant for the negligent breach of fiduciary duty of care to the Claimants by its false automated report to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) of a suspicious inflow of N573,228,040.41(Five Hundred and Seventy-Three Million Naira,Two Hundred and Twenty-Eight Thousand,Forty Naira and 41 Kobo) into the 1st Claimant’s corporate current account number 1486743019 with the Defendant, which has occasioned grave damages to the claimants.”

Omale is reportedly an associate of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting National Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC who is facing investigation by Justice Ayo Salami- led Presidential Panel in Abuja.