Magu probe: Top EFCC officials get letters of indefinite suspension

Indications emerged Monday night that some top officials of the EFCC have received letters indefinite suspension, following the ongoing probe of the suspended Acting Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu

An informed source said the suspended officials of the EFCC include the Secretary to the Commission, Mr. Ola Olukoyede and others.

Unofficial reports last week said at least 12 top officials of the Commission have been suspended.

The exact number of officials who received their indefinite suspension letter could not be ascertained Monday night.

“The EFCC Is On Course” – Official



Meanwhile, the Spokesman of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, confirmed earlier on Monday that “ that normal activities and operations are running smoothly and seamlessly in all its Zonal Offices across the country and its Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.



He said, “Admittedly, latest developments in the Commission and the subsisting Coivd-19 protocols have necessitated a scaling down of activities. However, visitors on invitation by the Commission are, in no way, affected by the restriction.



“The EFCC is deeply committed to the anti- corruption agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari and every Nigerian is enjoined to continue to shun and expose corrupt practices anywhere, anytime . The EFCC is on course and its values remain sound and robust,” Oyewale said.





