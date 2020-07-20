Magu probe: Top EFCC officials get letters of indefinite suspension

Indications  emerged Monday night   that  some top  officials of the have received letters , following the ongoing probe of the suspended Acting Executive Chairman of the , Mr Ibrahim

An informed source said  the suspended officials of the include the Secretary to the Commission,  Mr. Ola Olukoyede and others.

Unofficial reports last week said at least 12 top officials of the Commission have been suspended.

The exact number of officials who received their indefinite  suspension letter  could not be ascertained Monday night.

“The EFCC Is On Course” – Official

Meanwhile,  the Spokesman of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, confirmed earlier on Monday  that “ that normal activities and operations are running smoothly and seamlessly in all its Zonal Offices across the country and its Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

He said,  “Admittedly,  latest developments in the Commission  and the subsisting Coivd-19 protocols have  necessitated a scaling down of activities. However,  visitors on invitation by the Commission are, in no way, affected by the restriction.

“The EFCC is deeply committed to the anti- corruption agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari  and every Nigerian is enjoined to  continue to shun and expose corrupt practices anywhere, anytime . The EFCC is on course and its values remain sound and robust,” Oyewale said.


