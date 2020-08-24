Magu Probe: Malami never conspired to witch-hunt anybody, says aide

The Attormey General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has distanced himself from the claims of one Victor Giwa, insisting they were flimsy allegations.

Malami said in a statement by his aide Dr Umar Gwandu that he never “asked anybody, personally or by proxy, to engage the so-called Victor to testify against Magu.”

The statement by Malami’ aide reads: “The attention of the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been drawn to a flimsy allegation made by

one, Victor Giwa, Esq accusing the Honourable Attorney-General of the

Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN of conniving with one Donald Wokoma to witch-hunt him over what he termed as “his refusal to testify against Ibrahim Magu” at the ongoing Retired Justice Ayo Sami-Led Presidential Panel probing the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

The Honourable Attorney-General never met Giwa and has never discussed any issue with the so-called Donald Wokoma nor asked anybody, personally or by proxy, to engage the so-called Victor to testify against Magu.

The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation who has not set up the investigation panel to probe Magu is not saddled with any

responsibility to procure witness(es) for the panel.

The Attorney-General of the Federation is never a member of the panel nor

does it fall within the realm of the AGF’s authority to invite witness(es) for a presidential probe panel.



The claim by Victor Giwa, Esq is therefore fictitious, unfounded and

figment of imagination of mischief makers who want to create unnecessary attention and tarnish the good image of the

Attorney-general of the Federation and Minister of Justice and

laboring incessantly, these days, to falsely cast aspersion on the

AGF’s hard earned reputation.

The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation hereby called the

so-called Victor Giwa to come and substantiate his allegation with

details of the following:

1. When did Victor Giwa meet the AGF on the issue?

2. Where did Victor Giwa meet the AGF on the issue?

3. How was the meeting?

4. Was it by proxy? Or the AGF sent a representative?

5. In what capacity was the representative, if any?

6. What were the terms of their engagement?

7. What was the claimed “offer”?

8. How was the so-called offer to testify against Magu made?

9. Who were the witnesses?”