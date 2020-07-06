Magu not arrested by DSS, says Spokesman

Share the news













Spokesman of the Department of State Services, DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, has debunked reports that his agency has arrested Mr Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The DSS spokesman issued the statement following enquiries over the alleged arrest, he said.

His at statement titled: MAGU, NOT ARRESTED BY DSS, reads:

The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it did not arrest Ibrahim MAGU, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as has been reported by sections of the media. The Service, has since, today, 6th July, 2020, been inundated with enquiries over the alleged arrest.”

Other reports said Magu was indeed invited for questioning by a Federal Government panel.

