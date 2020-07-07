Magu: Justice Salami Panel visits Aso Villa, meets Chief of Staff

Share the news













The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari has met with the Presidential Probe Panel investigating allegations of gross misconduct against acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

The agenda of the meeting between Gambari and members of the panel headed by retired Justice Ayo Salami was unknown as at the time of filing this report.

The members of the panel used the opportunity of the meeting to congratulate Gambari on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the President.

A presidency source had earlier confirmed that Magu was on Tuesday afternoon suspended from office following the ongoing investigation by the presidential panel.

According to the source, the suspension is meant to allow for probe into allegations against him.

Magu, who appeared before the panel on Monday and Tuesday, has been given two days to present his defence lawyers from Lagos.

The Presidency source had earlier maintained that the ongoing interrogation of Magu, is to clear him of weighty allegations leveled against him.

The source also stated that the probe of the anti-graft boss was an affirmation that nobody under “the present administration is above scrutiny’’.

He said that the investigation of the EFCC boss was to reinforce the Buhari administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

He affirmed that the holder of an elevated office such as the chairman of the EFCC must be above suspicion.

According to the source, the Buhari administration will not prejudge anyone because it can be counted on to uphold justice and fairness.(NAN)

