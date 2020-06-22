Magu: Group calls for sack of AGF, Malami

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

A Pro-Northern Organization, Kanuri Collective Agenda (KCA), has called for the sack of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami over his recent recommendation to President Muhammadu Buhari, to investigate the acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu over recovered loot.

Recall that Malami reportedly urged Buhari to sack Magu and suggested three candidates as possible replacement of Magu.

In a statement by KCAs’ spokesperson, Waziri Ibrahim, the organization said the allegations against Magu will make a mockery of the administration’s anti-corruption war, and therefore called for the disengagement of Malami.

“By making such weighty allegation against Magu, the justice minister has only succeeded in telling the opposition and the international community that Buhari’s anti-corruption war is a farce because the champion of the anti-graft war is corruption-personified.

“The allegation also implies that Mr. President is running a very corrupt administration.

“Magu’s anti-corruption war has earned national and international accolades for this administration, which Malami has rubbished with his memo to Mr. President. Malami has provided the opposition with enough weapons to attack Mr. President and his administration.

“Indeed, even the opposition could not have made such damning allegation against Magu because no one could have believed them in view of his unblemished records. But when such allegation is coming from a key member of the administration who is believed to have insider knowledge of the key actors in government, the public may be inclined to believing such allegation.

“So, Malami has provided the opposition parties with weapons to rubbish Buhari’s anti-corruption war and take his administration to the cleaners,” Ibrahim stated.

According to him, it would have been more honourable for Malami to resign if he is disgruntled with Buhari’s administration, rather than engaging in media attacks on the reputation of the entire administration.

“If Malami is so disgruntled with President Buhari’s administration, it will be more honourable for him to resign rather than engaging in media attacks on the reputation of the entire administration.

”In business disputes, he offers unsolicited opinions as if he is a court of law. Now, he feels that sacking Magu will make him the most powerful official in Buhari’s cabinet.

“It is the worst national embarrassment in the history of Nigeria, that the head of anti-corruption agency in an administration that prides itself on zero tolerance for corruption, “is being dragged on allegation of diversion of recovered funds and fraudulent sale of assets seized by the agency,” he stated.

