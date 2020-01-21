Magu decries UK’s refusal to extradite Allison-Madueke

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has decried the refusal of the United Kingdom (UK), to extradite former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, to face trial for alleged money laundering in Nigeria.



Magu stated this on Monday, January 20, 2020, while receiving the “Institution of the Decade” award on behalf of the EFCC at the awards ceremony organised by Thisday Newspaper to mark its 25th anniversary at the Eko Hotels and Suits , Victoria Island, Lagos.



The EFCC boss disclosed that the Commission had sufficient evidence to prosecute Allison-Madueke for the alleged financial malfeasance she committed while in office. The looted funds, traced to Allison-Madueke and others, he noted, could be used to keep the wheel of the nation’s economy rolling if recovered.



“We don’t want to keep chasing everybody as a suspect. We want everybody who has stolen from the commonwealth to bring it back to Nigeria, so as to use the monies to provide the needed infrastructure,” he stated, disclosing that the Commission would build more detention facilities and open additional zonal offices so as to bring the anti-corruption fight, nearer home to the people.



While noting that the Commission attached great value to award due to the independence of the judging process that led the emergence of the EFCC as Editor’s Choice, he further noted that the award was “a testimony to the fact that the fight against corruption, spearheaded by the EFCC, is very much on course and must be supported by all Nigerians from all walks of life.”



The award he further noted was a befitting recognition and appreciation of his contributions and those of his predecessors, adding that “All officers and men of the EFCC have also contributed immensely to this recognition and honour.”



While dedicating the award to President Buhari “for showing political will to fight corruption,” Magu appealed to all Nigerians to join hands with the EFCC in the fight against corruption and to make Nigeria great and the envy of all.

