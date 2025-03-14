Magatakarda Wamakko: A Crown for Statesmanship

By Louis Achi

No country or society can be lifted meaningfully or journey safely in an environment where merit and excellence are not sufficiently recognized. In such milieu, the danger of moral atrophy, loss of faith and indifference to impactful human distinction come to the fore.

It is indisputable that indeed no society can live without its dreamers and achievers. It’s perhaps in recognition of this that former US First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt noted: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

Although 2024 provided a tapestry of heroes and villains, today in Nigeria, civilization remains a work in progress. But by their sheer vision and unswerving commitment, some personalities have firmly registered their impact on society for good – and not surprisingly – have been recognized and feted.

One dreamer and achiever par excellence who was recently recognized and appropriately feted is Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko – teacher, philanthropist, politician and venerable statesman – who has impacted the North-West region and the nation at large.

As it were, several decades ago, the vibrant Nigerian media seized proceedings by the scruff of the neck and reconceptualised annual merit awards in the country that appropriately recognize and fete deserving personalities and institutions that have significantly impacted Nigerian society.

This media innovation-cum-tradition, a sober effort to recognize distinction and fete merit and excellence in diverse arenas of human endeavour in the country has helped to inspire many who have deservedly been recognized and celebrated.

Following this unique tradition, The SUN Newspapers, via a meticulous and rigorous editorial board vetting process singled out Senator Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko for recognition and crowned him with “The SUN Lifetime Achievement Award, 2024.”

A ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ is a prestigious honor that recognizes a deserving personality’s uncommon contributions over their career. It is usually given to individuals who have made a lasting impact in their field of service. The award obviously honours – but also imposes a deeper responsibility on the recipient, especially in the morning of the 21st Century and in a troubled socio-political milieu.

For Senator Wamakko, statesmanship, vision, clarity, courage and generosity have defined his existential journey. Valid statesmanship is certainly not earned by self-proclamation but through enduring merit. ‘Statesmanship’ is not a job description despite how much many wish it were. But using the term implies recognition that someone has the character and understanding to exercise certain virtues in political or state affairs.

The misunderstanding of this elevated construct ultimately misleads those who wrongly believe they are statesmen. And unfortunately, there are many. The SUN Newspapers’ Lifetime Achievement Award 2024 conferred on Senator Wamakko appropriately clears up any contrived fog surrounding who merits the term – statesman.

Senator Wamakko is a respected former governor, circumspect national parliamentarian, astute political leader, notable national statesman who envisioned a new Sokoto State and most importantly mentored a youthful successor in the person of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, the current chief executive of the state.

From the time Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko earned a Teachers’ Certificate from the Sokoto Teachers’ College, and began life as a teacher, he showed great determination to be a successful public servant. He rose through the ranks to become a headmaster and later acting Education Officer.

Senator Wamakko later attended the University of Pittsburgh in the United States of America, where he obtained his first and second degrees before returning to Nigeria for the National Youth Service in 1980.

He stands out among the few politicians who really care about the wellbeing of his folks. The unfettered access the masses have to him easily demonstrates this and appears to be his staying power.

As a civil servant, he reached the peak of his career as a Permanent Secretary in several ministries. He had a phenomenal outing in politics, when, in 1999, he emerged as deputy governor on the platform of the defunct All Peoples Party (APP) with Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa as the governor.

As deputy governor, he supervised the local government councils as commissioner in charge of the ministry from 1999 to 2004. This gave him the opportunity to build his political structure, comprising mostly grassroots politicians in the 23 councils of the state, a development that made it easy for him to emerge as governor in 2007, when he was first elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Wamakko got re-elected as governor in 2011 and at the expiration of his tenure in 2015, he was elected a Senator, on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). At the Senate, he has made remarkable contributions to the development of the country.

It’s incontrovertible that Senator Wamakko has demonstrated a greatness of soul in his inimitable career trajectory – within the context of this analysis and in sync with Aristotle’s “Ethics.” According to that ancient sage, greatness of soul means judging rightly that you are capable of doing great things and worthy of the greatest responsibilities, which can only be the case if you have considerable virtue. This captures the quintessential Senator Wamakko.

Some observers could say that Wamakko’s background vested an unfair advantage in him. True, Sokoto is known for leadership and religious knowledge here is deep-rooted. Leaders from the Caliphate are well respected and honoured by people from other parts of the country. Sokoto is the seat of Caliphate that has produced great leaders and Islamic scholars of high repute.

But it would seem a flawed conclusion if Wamakko’s distinction is solely attributed to the DNA of his origin. True, geography, geology, faith and even geo-politics have favoured the North-West region – and Sokoto State particularly. But to rise and define a compelling career path requires very hard work, integrity and uncommon focus.

These traits are essentially what elevated Senator Wamakko and ultimately drew recognition from The SUN Newspapers which conferred him with “The Lifetime Achievement award 2024.”

As the former US First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt said, indeed, “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” The SUN award represents another crown for statesmanship.