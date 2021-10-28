Magashi to improve welfare of ex- servicemen, dependants of fallen heroes

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Minister of Defence, Retired Major General, Bashir Magashi has promised to improve welfare needs of the ex-servicemen, widows, and dependants of the Nigerian Armed Forces Fallen Heroes.

Magashi made this known during the Nigerian Legion Humanitarian Day Celebration line up with the activities of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration 2022, at the Legion Headquarters in Abuja.

Represented by the Director Coordination Ministry of Defence, Major General Sani Mohammed, the Minister said the humanitarian service mark the series of activities of the armed forces celebration to remember and honour the fallen heroes who laid down their lives in service to humanity.

While appreciating the Nigerian Legion for their efforts towards sustaining the organisational mandate, General Magashi assured ministry of defence commitment to provide succour to the veterans, widows and orphans of fallen heroes.

Also, the Acting National Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Retired Major General, Abdulmalik Jibrin called on more support from the government and private individuals in addressing welfare of veterans, and families of the those who lose their lives in service to the nation.

In his remarks, the Managing Director National Personal Asset Acquisition Scheme , NAPAAS. Muhammed Wali Bello said, NAPAAS has tried its best within its limitations to provide for the ex-service men materially and financially and still want to do more.

He appealed to federal government, National Assembly and stakeholders both foreign and local to support the ex-servicemen, wives, widows and children of the falken heroes who gave their lives in serving the nation.

Meanwhile, some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the minister of defence, Nigerian legion and other partners organisation for their selfless service to the humanity.

Highpoint of the event, were the medical treatment to the ex-servicemen and widows, distribution of palliatives items, cash money, scholarship to the children of the fallen heroes amongst others.

