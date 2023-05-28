Magashi hands over Ministry of Defence to Permanent Secretary

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) has handed over the ministry to the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana.

The brief handing and taking over ceremony held at the Ship House headquarters, Ministry of Defence between the Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) and the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, mni was witnessed by management Staff , the Military and Civilian aids of his exalted office.

Documents containing the details of the stewardship of General Magashi from the day he assumed the Command of the Ministry were formally signed and handed over to the administrative head, the Permanent Secretary to take charge as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

In his remarks, General Magashi (rtd)CFR under whose tenure four Permanent Secretaries had served in successions without any executive- administrative face-off appreciated the support of the Permanent Secretary Dr Ibrahim Abubakar, mni, the directors, staff and Ministerial aids for their vital roles in the success story of his eventful, peaceful and successful four – year tour of duty.

While appreciating the massive support of the C-in-C President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the cooperation of the Chief of Defence Staff General Leo Irabor and the Service Chiefs for their patriotic service in defending the nation’s territorial integrity under his supervision.

The Minister also thanked the heads of military institutions and parastatals under the ministry for their loyalty and service to the nation.

He proudly put it on record that his journey of service as the Honourable Minister of Defence has bequeathed legacies of accountability and prudency in managing public funds as well as entrenched Operational jointness among the services as well as improved capabilities of the fighting forces.

Also his tenure emplaced various reforms, improved staff welfare and Trainings among others.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary Dr Kana congratulated the Minister for successfully concluding his tour of duty.

While wishing him God’s protection at all times, he thanked him for repositioning the Ministry and leaving it better than he met it four years ago.

Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi(rtd) CFR assumed the Area of Responsibility of the Ministry of Defence which was established in 1958 as its 24th Chief Executive on the 21st August, 2019 at the inception of the second term of the eight year tenure of the Commander-in- Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces,President Muhammadu Buhari. GCFR.