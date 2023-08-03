MAFAB has launched 5G services in Nigeria – NCC

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has confirmed that MAFAB has launched 5G services in Nigeria contrary to misleading social media claim.

Director Public Affairs, NCC, Reuben Muoka who made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the social media claim that MAFAB is yet to to roll out the service, nearly two years after obtaining a licence, and one year after the roll-out date, was false.

Muoka stated,”The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been drawn to some misleading comments on social media which falsely claimed that “ MAFAB Communications, one of the companies granted Fifth Generation (5G) licences by the Commission is yet to roll out the service, nearly two years after obtaining a licence, and one year after the roll-out date.”

“For a fact, MAFAB Communications is one of the two successful companies that won a 5G Licence during the globally-acclaimed transparent 5G Auction conducted by the Commission on December 13, 2021.

“Upon fulfilling the condition of payment for the fee of $273.6 million in February 2022, the company formally received the licence on February 22, 2022

“Consequent upon the issuance of the 5G licence, and in line with the rollout conditions, MAFAB publicly launched its services in Abuja on January 24, 2023, and in Lagos on January 26, 2023. At launch, the services were targeted at six cities – Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Kano and Kaduna.”

He noted that the Commission has continued to monitor the progress of rollout by MAFAB and has been regularly briefed about the status of infrastructure deployment for service offerings as conditioned in its operating licence.

He therefore urged the

public and all stakeholders to ignore the false and misleading information concerning the 5G rollout by MAFAB.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

